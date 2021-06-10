Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.49

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 26788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 503,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.