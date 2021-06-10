FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $9.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ FY2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.96.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $276.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.17. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,188,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 574,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420,498 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after buying an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.