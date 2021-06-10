Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WCN stock opened at $120.29 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

