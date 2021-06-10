Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM stock opened at $68.11 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.