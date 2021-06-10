FY2022 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.96.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBK. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of FBK opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38. FB Financial has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $49.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,009,000 after acquiring an additional 326,169 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after acquiring an additional 320,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after acquiring an additional 285,111 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in FB Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 251,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

