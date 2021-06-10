Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HORIBA, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of HORIBA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of HRIBF opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.53. HORIBA has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

