Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $722,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.11 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

