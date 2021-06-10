CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 49,803 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,803 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 792.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 715,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

