Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,693 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,458,000 after acquiring an additional 416,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after purchasing an additional 350,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

