Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aflac were worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 8.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

NYSE AFL opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

