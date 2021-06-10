Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $32.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Prothena stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Prothena by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

