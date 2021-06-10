London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

LNSTY stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2529 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

