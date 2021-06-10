Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 573.20 Average PT from Analysts

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 573.20 ($7.49).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 549 ($7.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,681.89. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 362.80 ($4.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595 ($7.77).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

