New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,400 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.65% of The Timken worth $40,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 54.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

