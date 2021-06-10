Fiera Capital Corp Sells 90,758 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,758 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,467,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL opened at $433.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $244.91 and a twelve month high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.