Head-To-Head Contrast: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) & Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54% Freedom 36.16% 53.54% 8.89%

Futu has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Futu and Freedom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million 49.56 $170.96 million $1.31 111.21 Freedom $121.90 million 27.02 $24.84 million $0.38 148.29

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom. Futu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Futu and Freedom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 1 5 0 2.83 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Futu presently has a consensus price target of $219.16, suggesting a potential upside of 50.43%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Freedom.

Summary

Futu beats Freedom on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

