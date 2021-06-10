Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.56 Million Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEAS stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.47. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

