Harris Kupperman Acquires 50,000 Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,240,000.

Harris Kupperman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Harris Kupperman bought 18,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$9,250.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Harris Kupperman bought 46,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$21,948.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Harris Kupperman bought 2,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$920.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harris Kupperman bought 1,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$690.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Harris Kupperman bought 35,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$16,100.00.

YAK opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.11 million and a PE ratio of 1.34.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

