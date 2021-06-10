Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) CFO Buys $21,140.00 in Stock

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) CFO Michael Joseph Maccourt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $21,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. Electromed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.