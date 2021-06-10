James Minmier Acquires 4,000 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director James Minmier acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $46,023.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ICD opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 139.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

