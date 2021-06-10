Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. Purchases 597 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,065.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 18.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 317.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

