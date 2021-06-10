Insider Buying: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,032.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $29.44 on Thursday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

