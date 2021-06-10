Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ATCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 75.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 149.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89. Atlas has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

