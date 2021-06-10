$0.56 EPS Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.66. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $32.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $553.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

