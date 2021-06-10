Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $50.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91. Avient has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

