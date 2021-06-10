Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.02

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 41822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

