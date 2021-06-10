KeyCorp Comments on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

GIII opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

