The Carlyle Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,263 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,360% compared to the typical volume of 118 call options.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

