Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of POET Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Shares of POETF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $331.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.71.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.