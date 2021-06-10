Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.11

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.11 and last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 1456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $951.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.