Leena Mansharamani Sells 2,198 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FIVN stock opened at $162.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.29 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.22 and a beta of 0.49.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.