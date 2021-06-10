Leena Mansharamani Sells 2,198 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $162.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.29 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.