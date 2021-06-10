Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.85 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

