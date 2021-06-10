New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 490,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $44,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.93. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

