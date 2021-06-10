New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 52,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Ingersoll Rand worth $43,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

