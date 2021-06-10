Richard Jay Rosenstein Sells 9,600 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $52,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $323.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

