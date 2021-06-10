Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,318.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,400 shares in the company, valued at C$148,940.36.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,082.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,384.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,483.52.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,483.52.

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,596.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.36.

On Monday, May 17th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 12,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$28,266.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$46,804.00.

Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.33 million and a P/E ratio of 15.18. Quarterhill Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.