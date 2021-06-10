Insider Selling: Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $32,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,773.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Martha Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Martha Stewart sold 3,266 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $35,338.12.

NASDAQ:SQBG opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.40 by ($9.13). The firm had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 99.57%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Sequential Brands Group comprises 0.2% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned 3.71% of Sequential Brands Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, and SPRI.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.