Analysts Anticipate Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.96. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

