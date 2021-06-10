CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. CubeSmart posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $46.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

