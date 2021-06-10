Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 3,543 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 106.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

