Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 210 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF opened at $115.37 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

