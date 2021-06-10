S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives GBX 540.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 593.50 ($7.75).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFOR. Barclays began coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 636 ($8.31) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit bought 3,886 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 618.10 ($8.08) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 553.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -778.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 630 ($8.23).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.