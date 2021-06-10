Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in HEICO were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEI opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $92.45 and a 52 week high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

