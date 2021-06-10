Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 22,143 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Zuora worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Zuora by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $66,225.60. Insiders sold a total of 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.