Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of OrganiGram worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGI shares. CIBC raised OrganiGram from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $3.27 on Thursday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $975.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

