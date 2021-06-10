Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 654 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,589,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,062,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,859,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $247.37 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $142.33 and a one year high of $258.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.25.

