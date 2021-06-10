Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.47

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$47.47 and last traded at C$47.28, with a volume of 141091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.79.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

