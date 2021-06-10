Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading 8.2% Higher

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 84,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,199,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 3.96.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

