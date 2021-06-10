Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells $123,070.14 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $123,070.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $17,050,000. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 252,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $5,018,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.