Raymond James Weighs in on Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($7.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.66). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of PDS opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $496.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 35.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

